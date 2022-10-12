Search icon
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi holds push-up competition with Congress colleagues, guess who won

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a push-up competition in the middle of the Bharat Jodo Yatra with a clear winner at the end.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi hold push-up competition in Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo - Twitter)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress party has now advanced into its second month, with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi taking the lead of the padyatra across the nation. Creating viral moments throughout the journey, Gandhi once again stood out in the foot march.

In photos that are now going viral on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be seen doing pushups on the road along with several other party leaders in the middle of the Bharat Jodo march, which is currently going through Karnataka.

The images of the 52-year-old Congress leaders doing pushups were posted by Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala. The pushup competition was between Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, and a child.

 

 

The photo posted by Surjewala was captioned, “The one full and two half pushups!” In the photo, Rahul Gandhi was the only one who was seen doing the pushups with perfect form, seemingly winning the friendly competition with his Congress colleagues.

Gandhi has been seen creating several viral moments throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which kicked off last month. Earlier, Gandhi was seen running hand-in-hand with 75-year-old party veteran Siddaramaiah, and in another clip, he was seen sprinting with DK Shivakumar, who was holding a party flag.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a short clip from the time when Congress chief Sonia Gandhi took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi was seen bending down to tie his mother’s shoelaces during the march, which was her first public appearance by her since she was hospitalised.

In the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi plans to complete a distance of over 3,500 km in as many as 21 cities across the country, in an effort to unite the country and raise issues of poverty and unemployment.

