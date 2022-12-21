Search icon
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gets angry, pushes man trying to take selfie, video goes viral

The video is said to be from Rajasthan and was shot early on December 21. In the video, one can hear blaring music and Congress supporters on stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gets angry, pushes man trying to take selfie, video goes viral
Photo via Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Haryana Wednesday morning in the presence of senior party leaders from the state. The Yatra entered Haryana from the Mundaka border in Nuh. It had crossed over from Rajasthan into Haryana.

Amid this, a video of Rahul Gandhi is being shared online in which he can be seen angrily pushing down the phone of a man who wanted to take a selfie with him. The video is said to be from Rajasthan and was shot early on December 21. In the video, one can hear blaring music and Rahul being surrounded by his supporters on stage.

In the video, the man could be seen wanting to take a selfie with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leader could be seen getting irked and is seen pushing the phone of the man down when he tried getting a selfie with him. Rahul Gandhi looked irritated when an attempt to take a selfie was made.

Watch the video here

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied it from Rajasthan, it was welcomed in Haryana by senior leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, among others.

The first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23.

In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

The Yatra concluded its Rajasthan leg Tuesday evening after covering a distance of nearly 485 km in 15 days in the party-ruled state.

The Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan on December 4 evening.

