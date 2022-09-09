‘Have made my decision’: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on being Congress president ahead of polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

In the midst of the speculations of him being the next Congress president, senior leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have thrown his hat in the ring for the top post in the party, according to his recent comment just a month ahead of the presidential polls.

While speaking about the rumours on who will be the next face of Congress, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday said he has made the decision whether he wants to become the next party president or not and asserted he will give his reasons if he does not contest the upcoming elections.

Gandhi was asked a slew of questions at a press conference on whether he would assume the mantle of the party president and he repeatedly said he would give an answer if he does not enter the fray, indicating that the likelihood of him sticking to his stance of not taking up party chief's post is more.

Soon after the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress, Gandhi also reiterated that this foot march will help in forging Opposition unity even though that is a separate exercise.

"Wait till that time when that time happens you will see and if I don't stand, you can ask me 'why didn't you stand' and I will answer the question for you," Gandhi told reporters, as quoted by PTI. He, however, asserted that he has "very clearly" decided what he is going to do.

On being pressed on the issue by reporters, Gandhi reiterated that the election of the Congress president is going to happen and when that takes place, there will be clarity. The president's election will take place and your questions will be answered, he told reporters.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and is set to end in Kashmir. The padyatra is set to last for five months and will cover a distance of 3,570 kilometres – going across 12 states and 20 cities.

(With PTI inputs)

