Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘Lost father to politics of hate, won’t lose country to it,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Just a few hours ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be launched by the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi paid an emotional tribute to his father.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

After paying tributes at his father’s memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on Wednesday ahead of launching Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he lost his father due to the politics of hate, but will not lose the country to it.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father, former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Later Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kanyakumari to start his Yatra.

There will be a prayer meeting at Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam and National Flag Handover Ceremony at Gandhi Mandapam after which Rahul Gandhi will march with Bharat Jodo Yatris.

Party spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The significance is that Gandhi, Vivekanand, and Thairivuallvur stood for tolerance and this place is the southernmost tip of the country.

She attacked the BJP and said they are worried about this Yatra as they have done Yatras in Volvo buses but this yatra will connect people.

The Congress leader said that people will be told about inflation and communal polarization.

READ | Rahul Gandhi's Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra: What's the significance of Sriperumbudur?

