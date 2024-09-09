Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, this actress was first choice for Street Dancer 3D; she quit film because of Salman Khan's....

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

10 must-watch Tamil romantic dramas

10 must-watch Tamil romantic dramas

Overseas cricketers who have played Duleep Trophy

Overseas cricketers who have played Duleep Trophy

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeIndia

India

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas

The Congress leader also said that India has to think about the act of production and organising production.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas
Rahul Gandhi interacts with the students at University of Texas (Image: YouTube/Indian National Congress)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, while interacting with the students at the University of Texas, Dallas in the US, said that Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced the idea of love in politics. Elaborating on the reasons for conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "The reason [behind conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra] is that all avenues of communication in India were shut. No matter what we did, it was all shut. We spoke in parliament. That's not televised. We go to the media, they don't pick up what we say. We even go with documents to the legal system, nothing happens. So all our avenues were shut. And for a long time we literally couldn't understand how to communicate. And then suddenly we hit upon the idea... what better way to go directly than to literally go walking across the country? And so that's what we did..."

"But it went surprisingly easy. And it fundamentally changed the way I think about my work... It completely changed how I view politics, how I view our people, how I communicate, how I listen. To me, the most powerful thing that happened organically, was that we introduced certainly for the first time in India, possibly for the first time in many countries, the idea of 'love' in politics. And this is strange... because... [in] the political discourse in most countries, you will never find the word 'love'... You'll find hatred, anger, unfairness, corruption... and the Bharat Jodo Yatra actually introduced that idea into the Indian political system, and it has amazed me how that idea has worked," he said.

The Congress leader also said that India has to think about the act of production and organising production."India has to think about the act of production and organising production. It's not acceptable that India simply says, manufacturing or production is going to be the reserve of the Chinese... or Vietnamese... or Bangladeshis. Bangladesh completely outcompetes us in textiles, regardless of the problems they're facing right now... We have to reimagine how to produce in a democratic environment. Until we do that, we will face high levels of unemployment. And frankly, it's not sustainable. So... if we carry on down this path... you're going to see massive social problems coming in India and in the United States and in Europe. The polarization of our politics is because of this," he said.

Talking about issues faced by the youth due to unemployment, the Raebareli MP said that the act of production creates jobs. But India organises consumption, which is the reason of worry."If you look at the United States in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, they were the center of global production. Anything that was made- cars, washing machines, TVs- all made in the United States. Production moved from the United States... [then] to Korea, [from there] it went to Japan. Eventually, it went to China... China is dominating global production. [In] India, the phones... furniture... clothes, [most are] made in China. That's a fact. The West, America, Europe, India have given up on the idea of production and they've handed it to China. The act of production creates jobs. What we do, Americans do, the west does, is organize consumption. Uber, Foxconn, Mahindra, Bajaj organize production. These are the guys who create the jobs..." Gandhi added that not all countries have an employment problem.

"Let's be clear. Not everywhere on the planet has an employment problem. The west... [and] India has an employment problem. But there are many countries in the world that don't have an employment problem. China... [and] Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem. So there are places on the planet that are not struggling with unemployment. There's a reason," he said. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement