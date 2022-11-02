Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad: Traffic diversions announced in many areas for today, check routes

File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Hyderabad on Tuesday to a huge response from the party cadres and supporters.

After covering Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, and Rangareddy districts, the yatra entered Hyderabad on the seventh day of its journey in Telangana. On Wednesday, the Cyberabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhapur between 8 am and 6 pm.

READ | J-K: 4 terrorists including LeT commander killed in twin anti-terrorist operations in Anantnag, Awantipora districts

Check out the traffic advisory here

Ambedkar Y junction will be closed for vehicles coming from Balanagar towards Kukatpally till after the Yatra passes IDL Lake junction.

Balanagar and Erragadda traffic towards BHEL will be diverted at Moosapet junction via Chittarama temple– Anjaneya Nagar crossroad – Rainbow Vista – Khaithlapur junction – KPHB IVth phase – RUB Hitech city– Mahindra Aswitha – Pipeline Road.

After the procession will pass IDL Lake, the Ambedkar Y– junction will be open for all the vehicles coming from Balanagar and will be diverted at IDL Lake junction to go to BHEL via Rainbow Vista – Khaithlapur junction – KPHB 4th phase – RUB Hitech city –Mahindra Aswitha – Pipeline Road.

After the Bharat Jodo Yatra passes the JNTU junction, the IDL Lake junction will open for all vehicles coming from Balanagar and Kukatpally and will be redirected at JNTU junction to go to BHEL via Forum Mall Flyover – RUB Hitech city – Mahindra Aswitha – Pipeline Road.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, CM MK Stalin directs officials to be on guard

All the traffic from Kukatpally toward Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar will be redirected at JNTU via Forum Mall under the bridge – ninth phase KPHB – Vasanth Nagar –Hydernagar U-turn – Nizampet – Pragathinagar.

The pipeline road in the area will be closed for vehicles that will be coming from Chandanagar towards Moosapet and will be used only one way i.e, for vehicles coming from Moosapet towards Chandanagar.

Vehicles proceeding towards BHEL from Kondapur via Allywn junction will be diverted at Sairam Towers U-turn – under Hafeezpet flyover – Pipeline Road.

Vehicles proceeding from Kondapur towards Moosapet via Pipeline Road will be diverted at Sairam Towers U-turn – Hafeezpet flyover – RTO office junction –RUB Hitec City – Khaithlapur – Rainbow vista.