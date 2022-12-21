Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gurugram traffic advisory for December 22, 23, check route diversions details here (file photo)

Gurugram Police has imposed major traffic diversions in Gurugram in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra will enter Gurugram and Faridabad on Thursday, December 22. Due to this, the Gurugram Police has issued a traffic advisory for the citizens.

However, the police have said that the yatra will not disrupt traffic within Gurugram or between Gurugram and Delhi. The advisory has stated that the yatra will enter village Roz Ka Meo from District Nuh in Tehsil Sohna, Gurugram on Thursday. A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are likely to join the yatra.

Gurugram Police has appealed to people to follow the traffic advisory and necessary guidelines from 6 am, Thursday, to 8 am, Friday.

Commuters travelling to Sohna-Nuh-Palwal from Gurugram have been advised to turn left from Damdama and take the road from Daula village to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh Road via Silani Chowk Palwal Road to Nuh and Palwal.

1. Gurugram to Sohna-Mewat-Palwal: From Gurugram, take left side from Damdama turn, go from village Daula to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh road, go to Silani Chowk Palwal road to Mewal and Palwal.

2. Nuh to Gurugram: From Tawdu via KMP go to Palwal and Pachgaon.

3. Palwal to Gurugram: Take Palwal Road-Silani Chowk Western Chowk- Daula Village- Damdama Mor to Gurugram.

4. Rewari to Sohna: From Rewari Lavadu via KMP go to Palwal and Panchgaon.

Please follow the traffic advisory issued regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra of Shri. Rahul Gandhi on 22.12.2022 06:00AM to 23rd December,2022 8:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/fooLwI1gwu — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 20, 2022

READ | Christmas 2022: Explore THESE nearby places of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore for celebrations