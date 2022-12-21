Search icon
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gurugram traffic advisory for December 22, 23, check route diversions details here

Bharat Jodo Yatra will travel from Roz Ka Meo to Sohna and then Gurugram from Nuh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

Gurugram Police has imposed major traffic diversions in Gurugram in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra will enter Gurugram and Faridabad on Thursday, December 22. Due to this, the Gurugram Police has issued a traffic advisory for the citizens.

However, the police have said that the yatra will not disrupt traffic within Gurugram or between Gurugram and Delhi. The advisory has stated that the yatra will enter village Roz Ka Meo from District Nuh in Tehsil Sohna, Gurugram on Thursday. A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are likely to join the yatra.

Gurugram Police has appealed to people to follow the traffic advisory and necessary guidelines from 6 am, Thursday, to 8 am, Friday. 

Commuters travelling to Sohna-Nuh-Palwal from Gurugram have been advised to turn left from Damdama and take the road from Daula village to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh Road via Silani Chowk Palwal Road to Nuh and Palwal.

1. Gurugram to Sohna-Mewat-Palwal: From Gurugram, take left side from Damdama turn, go from village Daula to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh road, go to Silani Chowk Palwal road to Mewal and Palwal.

2. Nuh to Gurugram: From Tawdu via KMP go to Palwal and Pachgaon.

3. Palwal to Gurugram: Take Palwal Road-Silani Chowk Western Chowk- Daula Village- Damdama Mor to Gurugram.

4. Rewari to Sohna: From Rewari Lavadu via KMP go to Palwal and Panchgaon.

