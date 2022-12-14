Bharat Jodo Yatra | From Raghuram Rajan to Riya Sen, how celebs have turned Rahul Gandhi's Yatra into a starry affair

(Left to Right): Rahul Gandhi with Raghuram Rajan, Swara Bhaskar and Riya Sen at Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress claims that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has succeeded in resonating with the masses and bridging the gap with the common man. But that’s not it! The images shared by the Congress show more and more people joining the 3,570-km-long foot march that the party hopes will help in an image makeover ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party has been trying to get noted “like-minded” people from various walks of life to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with an aim to “provide an alternative to the politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice and to the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities.”

Since its start from Kanyakumari on September 7, the yatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The march will enter Haryana on December 21. The ambitious march is expected to conclude on January 26 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from the masses across these states, several noted personalities have walked with Rahul Gandhi, apparently to express their solidarity with the cause. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Raghuram Rajan

Reserve Bank of India's former governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. Rajan’s participation in the yatra led to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, with the former saying that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with "disdain" as it is "coloured and opportunistic".

Freedom is the essence of Democracy & Harmony is the foundation of a prosperous Economy.



We walk for unity and to secure India’s future. pic.twitter.com/bsiXLU2ZMf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 14, 2022

Rajan, who was appointed as RBI governor during the Congress-led UPA government, has been critical of some aspects of the current BJP government's policies, including its handling of the economy.

Swara Bhaskar

The Bollywood actress walked with Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 1 in Ujjain. She took to Twitter and said that she was inspired by the Yatra and urged people to “stand up for the country” by joining it.

Swara Bhasker, a star with social commitment and a rare courage to speak truth to power, joined Rahul Gandhi on #BharatJodoYatra today. This historic yatra will be remembered in the name of those who walked in resistance, braving the threats from the ruling fascist forces. pic.twitter.com/JYy7uL2txR — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) December 1, 2022

“Joined @bharatjodo yatra today & walked with @RahulGandhi. The energy, commitment & love is inspiring! The participation & warmth of common people, enthusiasm of Congress workers & RG’s attention and care toward everyone & everything around him is astounding!” she tweeted.

Pooja Bhatt

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on November 2 when it was passing through Telangana. "Every day a new history is being created... Every day the number of people who love is increasing in the country," the party wrote tweeting photos and videos of Pooja Bhatt joining the yatra. Later, the actor confirmed on her Twitter handle that she walked 10.5km with Bharat Jodo Yatra.

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning. Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined it briefly. This is day 56 of the Yatra.



(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/Z4uvCr1lbo — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Sushant Singh

Actor Sushant Singh joined the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Nanded city of Maharashtra on November 10 and walked with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi before sharing the dais with political leaders at a public meeting.

Rahul Gandhi was seen talking to Sushant Singh throughout the ‘padyatra’ till it reached the venue of the public rally. Speaking at the rally, the 50-year-old actor said he was participating in a political rally for the first time in his life.

“I wanted to join the yatra, but I had not attended any political party meeting earlier. I wondered if this is a Congress party event, should I attend or not. But then I realised that this is India’s yatra, which speaks of uniting the country,” he said.

“Hatred is being spread and the path of love and harmony is difficult. You have chosen this path. It is difficult. There is a saying that if you lose everything in love, then victory is possible,” Singh said, looking in Rahul Gandhi’s direction.

Riya Sen

Actress Riya Sen joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Maharastra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 17. Pictures and videos of hers walking along with Rahul surfaced on social media.

Actress Riya Sen joined the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra today.



Party MP Rahul Gandhi and others resumed the Maharashtra leg of the Yatra today from Patur.



(Pics: AICC) pic.twitter.com/vAalLn4er6 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

Amol Palekar

Veteran actor Amol Palekar and wife Sandhya Gokhale joined Rahul Gandhi in Buldhana district, on the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, on November 20.

Director and writer, Sandhya Gokhale joined the Yatra today along with her husband renowned actor-director Amol Palekar.



Citizens with the intent to bring a change are coming together from all walks of life.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/vBt8ZHLQzO — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) November 20, 2022

Rashmi Desai and Akanksha Puri

Rahul Gandhi’s picture holding Rashmi Desai and Akanksha Puri’s hand went viral as the two TV actors walked with him at the Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 19 in Maharashtra’ Budhana district. Incidentally, the day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi.