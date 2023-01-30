Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: From beginning to closing ceremony, know 10 key points of Rahul Gandhi's mega event
The massive "Bharat Jodo Yatra" by the Congress, which finished on Sunday after travelling across 12 states and union territories, will hold its concluding celebration in Srinagar on Monday.
As the yatra approached its final day on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who had been leading the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, raised the American flag atop the famed Lal Chowk clock tower in Srinagar.
Key points of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi:
- Start of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Beginning in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on September 7, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has travelled 4,080 km through 12 states and two union territories, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.
- Rahul Gandhi has spoken at over 275 planned walking encounters, 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press briefings, and over 100 seated conversations throughout the march.
- End of Bharat Jodo Yatra: On Monday, a ceremony at the Srinagar headquarters of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress will officially mark the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress and other like-minded parties are anticipated to join in the rally being led by Rahul Gandhi at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium that will come after.
- To participate in the yatra's conclusion, the Congress has invited 21 significant non-NDA parties. All like-minded parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (formerly TRS), have been invited to the march, according to a top Congress strategist.
- Five political parties, including the AIADMK, YSRCP, BJD, AIMIM, and AIUDF, have not yet received invitations.
- Covid's ghost loomed huge when the yatra neared Rajasthan. In a letter to Gandhi and Gehlot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged them to think about calling off the march if Covid procedures could not be followed. Gandhi responded by claiming that the BJP was becoming anxious and using Covid as a justification to halt his march.
- Gandhi’s white t-shirt and no sweater during winter gathered many public’s attention. After seeing three destitute girls "shivering in torn clothes" in Madhya Pradesh, he claimed he made the decision to wear only T-shirts for the march. That's when he decided that until he shivers, he won't wear a sweater, the Congress leader said.
- Gandhi caused a stir earlier this month when he claimed that the BJP is a "pooja" organisation whereas the Congress adheres to "tapasya." He said that ascetics (tapasvis) and not priests (pujaris) are the majority in India. Gandhi was criticised by the BJP for having the "DNA of divide and rule" in Congress.
- While taking part in the Congress' foot march, a 62-year-old man from Tamil Nadu was killed and another person from that state was hurt when they were struck by a truck in Nanded.
- During the Punjab leg, Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary suffered a heart arrest and passed away. A Congress Seva Dal official passed away in Nanded, Maharashtra, after collapsing.