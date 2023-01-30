Bharat Jodo Yatra: From beginning to closing ceremony, know 10 key points of Rahul Gandhi's mega event

The massive "Bharat Jodo Yatra" by the Congress, which finished on Sunday after travelling across 12 states and union territories, will hold its concluding celebration in Srinagar on Monday.

As the yatra approached its final day on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who had been leading the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, raised the American flag atop the famed Lal Chowk clock tower in Srinagar.

(Also Read: Budget 2023: Govt to hold all-party meeting ahead of budget session, know when, where to watch Budget 2023 LIVE stream)

Key points of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi: