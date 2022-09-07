Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ashok Gehlot warns of civil war if polarisation not controlled

Ashok Gehlot (File)

The hate emanating from polarization, caste and religious bigotry has the potential to snowball into a civil war, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday. He was speaking to reporters on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra that began today.

"We will all work together under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. There are big challenges before the country and if Rahul Gandhi becomes the party chief, it will be easier to deal with them," he said.

He claimed an atmosphere of hate, tension and violence is being created instead of propagating love, brotherhood and harmony among people.

"We have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you should appeal that there should be love, brotherhood and harmony among people and violence will not be tolerated. He has not done so till now," Gehlot said, adding, "There is so much polarisation, hate has been created in the name of caste and religion. If this is not controlled, it can go towards civil war".

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin from Kanyakumari and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. The procession will transverse 12 states and will take at least 150 days.

Rahul Gandhi, who was slammed by his ex-party man Ghulam Nabi Azad in his resignation letter for being politically immature, planned the mega campaign to reinvigorate his beleaguered party that has lately witnessed several high-profile exits.

Over 100 senior Congress politicians will remain with Gandhi at all times during the yatra while other leaders will join the procession in their respective states.

Dissident leader Anand Sharma said on Wednesday that he would join Gandhi when the procession passes through Himachal Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI