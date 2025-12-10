FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India's preparedness for 6G technology, says 'will set up least 10%...'

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday spoke on the Bharat 6G Alliance. He shared details regarding how India is preparing for 6G technology.

ANI

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 12:03 AM IST

'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India's preparedness for 6G technology, says 'will set up least 10%...'
Govt formed Bharat 6G Alliance for bringing the technology to India
Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday spoke on the Bharat 6G Alliance saying, “Brainstorming is being done on a global level, on a new technology. Discussion are made around what will be the outline of that technology, and what kind of spectrum will be used.” 

How India is preparing for 6G technology?

While speaking to reporters in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, “India was never represented before, as far as the establishment of this technology is concerned. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for 6G, the Bharat 6G Alliance was established in 2023. We have set a goal that in establishing 6G, we will set up least 10% of India's Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and patent. So, we have formed 7 verticals - spectrum, use cases, the kind of equipment we will manufacture, green sustainability,” he told. He further said that he will review it every 3 months. 

On Tuesday, the seven dedicated Working Groups presented their progress and roadmap here at a quarterly review meeting chaired by Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia posted on the social media platform X saying, “With all stakeholders, including industry, entrepreneurs and academia, collaborating effectively towards this shared vision, we are forging ahead confidently toward becoming a major force in global 6G IP and standards. India stands determined to shape, rather than follow, the next wave of telecom technologies.” 

He had said the Bharat 6G Mission remains anchored in clear phase-wise goals ensuring 6G benefits for every citizen. “Bharat is gearing up for the next telecom leap...,” he said in his post. Bharat 6G Vision was launched in 2023, and is based on the principles of affordability, sustainability, and ubiquity. It aims to position India as a global leader in 6G telecommunications technology by 2030.

