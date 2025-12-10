After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move, approaches...
Shah Rukh Khan calls Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound 'gentle, honest, soulful': 'You have won...'
'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India's preparedness for 6G technology, says 'will set up least 10%...'
Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn; Akshaye Khanna film mints...
Smriti Mandhana reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur in first public meet post wedding call off, shares passion for game, ‘moment you put jersey...’
DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?
After Islamabad bombing, Cricket Australia sends security delegation to Lahore ahead of Pakistan T20I tour
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 announced in Dubai? Viral video creates frenzy on social media, fans say 'after Dhurandhar...'
Elon Musk signals push for Starlink’s entry in India, says looking forward to...
Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off, shares emotional hug with Harmanpreet Kaur
INDIA
Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday spoke on the Bharat 6G Alliance. He shared details regarding how India is preparing for 6G technology.
Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday spoke on the Bharat 6G Alliance saying, “Brainstorming is being done on a global level, on a new technology. Discussion are made around what will be the outline of that technology, and what kind of spectrum will be used.”
While speaking to reporters in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, “India was never represented before, as far as the establishment of this technology is concerned. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for 6G, the Bharat 6G Alliance was established in 2023. We have set a goal that in establishing 6G, we will set up least 10% of India's Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and patent. So, we have formed 7 verticals - spectrum, use cases, the kind of equipment we will manufacture, green sustainability,” he told. He further said that he will review it every 3 months.
On Tuesday, the seven dedicated Working Groups presented their progress and roadmap here at a quarterly review meeting chaired by Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia posted on the social media platform X saying, “With all stakeholders, including industry, entrepreneurs and academia, collaborating effectively towards this shared vision, we are forging ahead confidently toward becoming a major force in global 6G IP and standards. India stands determined to shape, rather than follow, the next wave of telecom technologies.”
He had said the Bharat 6G Mission remains anchored in clear phase-wise goals ensuring 6G benefits for every citizen. “Bharat is gearing up for the next telecom leap...,” he said in his post. Bharat 6G Vision was launched in 2023, and is based on the principles of affordability, sustainability, and ubiquity. It aims to position India as a global leader in 6G telecommunications technology by 2030.