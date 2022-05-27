Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate India’s biggest drone festival today

PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the biggest drone festival in the country on May 27, and interacting with Kisan drone pilots during the event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 27, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate India’s biggest drone festival today
File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival here on Friday and interact with Kisan drone pilots as well as witness open-air drone demonstrations.

'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28.

Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival - 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' - on May 27 at 10 am at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The prime minister will interact with Kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre, the statement said.

 

 

Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector undertakings, private companies, and drone startups will participate in the festival.

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition, it said.

The Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India drone taxi prototype, among others, it said.

READ | ‘Will write to Vinai Saxena’: Harsh Vardhan walks out of new Delhi LG’s swearing in ceremony, know why

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.