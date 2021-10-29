Bharat Biotech submitting Covaxin data 'regularly, very quickly': WHO heaps praise

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is waiting to get an Emergency Use Listing of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin by World Health Organisation (WHO). A top official of the global health agency said on Thursday that WHO trusts the Indian industry that manufactures high-quality vaccines.

Praising Bharat Biotech, the UN body official further said that the Indian company has been submitting data on the EUL of Covaxin 'regularly and very quickly' to the technical committee which hopes to give a final recommendation on the vaccine to the WHO next week.

Bharat Biotech, which has developed the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the World Health Organisation on April 19 for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

A technical advisory group of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which met on Tuesday has sought 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to conduct a final 'risk-benefit assessment' for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

Assistant Director-General, Access to Medicines and Health Products at WHO, Dr Mariangela Simao said the UN body is in touch with Bharat Biotech and has 'daily conversations' and calls and meetings 'clarifying what additional data needs' to be submitted to the technical expert group.

The technical advisory group of WHO will reconvene on November 2 for the final risk-benefit assessment of Covaxin EUL.