Great milestone in India's scientific capability: Bharat Biotech after DCGI approval to Covaxin

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker expressed its delight after DCGI granted permission for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Bharat Biotech on Sunday said the approval for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine -- Covaxin -- is a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker expressed its delight after Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine.

"The approval of Covaxin for emergency use is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India's scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India. While this vaccine addresses an unmet medical need during this pandemic, our goal is to provide global access to populations that need it the most," said Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella.

He said Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist.

"The development of Covaxin was truly a public-private partnership between ICMR, NIV and Bharat Biotech, we sincerely thank the Director General ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava for his visionary leadership in this project," Dr Ella added.

Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses, he said.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteers across India. This is India's first and only Phase III efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India, Ella said.

Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer-reviewed scientific journals, he said.

India's indigenous Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) -- National Institute of Virology (NIV). This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, one of its kind in the world.

The product development and clinical trial data thus far has generated 5 publications, which have been submitted to international peer-reviewed journals, 4 of which have been accepted and will be published soon.

The publication of phase II trial data is undergoing the peer review process. "As a part of our regulatory guidelines, all data has been submitted to the DCGI and CDSCO," it said.

