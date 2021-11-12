Bharat Biotech's Covaxin safe, 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2021, 10:52 AM IST

India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has been found to have a 77.8% efficacy rate against symptomatic patients with no safety concerns.

The findings have been published by Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal week after the World Health Organisation (WHO) granted Emergency Use Listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The medical journal further stated that phase three data of the vaccine demonstrated a 70.8% protection against all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is well tolerated with no safety issues.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin uses traditional inactivated-virus technology. It is said that the vaccine induces a robust antibody response two weeks after two doses of the vaccine are given to people.

More than 12 crore doses of India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin have been administered to the people of the country so far since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in January.

Covaxin's phase 3 trials involved 25,800 volunteers from across the country, making it India's largest-ever clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Findings from the journal

Covaxin shows a 77.8% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 and a 63.6% protection against asymptomatic patients.

The findings published by Lancet demonstrate Covaxin to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

Covaxin demonstrates a 65.2% efficacy against the easily transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus that caused the second wave.

Efficacy data of Covaxin demonstrates 70.8% protection against all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Only 12% subjects experienced side effects on taking Covaxin jabs and less than 0.5% experienced serious adverse events.