Bharat Biotech's 50 employees test COVID-19 positive, Joint MD's tweet evokes mixed response on Twitter

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech's 50 employees have tested COVID-19 positive. This information was shared on Twitter by Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

The tweet, however, has evoked a mixed response from netizens with some questioning the effectiveness of its anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while others questioned why the staff members were not vaccinated.

Referring to some political comments over Covaxin supply issues, Ella on Wednesday tweeted, "Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to COVID, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24X7 for U."

Suchitra Ella’s tweet had received 9,373 likes and retweeted by 2,564 people as of May 13, 10.30 am.

Reacting to her tweet, one user wrote, "How come your 50 employees down with COVID? Why are they not vaccinated? Also, why not hire more people on a temporary basis?”

Another user wrote, "Thank you Bharat Biotech for your hard work and commitment to delivering vaccines to every corner of India."

One user went on to comment, "If you say that your employees are sick of COVID-19, it speaks volumes about the efficacy of your vaccine."

The Hyderabad-based firm is supplying Covaxin to 18 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi besides Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.