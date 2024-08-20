Twitter
Bharat Bandh: Will schools and colleges be closed on August 21? Check details here

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, on August 21, to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST reservations.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

Bharat Bandh: Will schools and colleges be closed on August 21? Check details here
Representative Image (Photo credit: ANI)
The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, i.e., on August 21, to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST reservations. 

The police have been asked to increase security force deployment across all the districts, to avoid any turmoils, according to a report by Times of India.

DGP UR Sahoo said that instructions had also been given to the SPs to collaborate with the groups calling for a nation shutdown and ensure law and order aituation. 

“We have asked our officials to organise meetings with groups calling for the bandh, as well as with market associations, to facilitate better cooperation,” DGP Sahoo told the newspaper. 

Why the 'Bharat Bandh'?

The Supreme Court, earlier, allowed states to create sub-categories within the SC and ST groups, which sparked debates across the country. The SC emphasised that 'those who really need it should get priority in reservation.'

According to several media reports, the main objective of 'Bharat Bandh' is to challenge the SC ruling on SC/ST reservations. 

Will schools and colleges be closed tomorrow?

As per several media reports, government offices, banks, schools and colleges will be functional. In addition, emergency services such as ambulance services, hospitals and medical services will be open. 

Pharmacies will also remain functional in order to provide essential medicines. 

Security measures:

All divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior police officers attended a key meeting chaired by top officials through video conferencing. The meeting was held in view of the possibility of violence during the 'Bharat Bandh', media reports have suggested. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
