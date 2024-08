India

Bharat Bandh: Who called nationwide protest on August 21? All you need to know about shutdown tomorrow

The SC/ST groups in Rajasthan, have extended support for the bandh.

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a Bharat Bandh on August 21, to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST reservations. The SC/ST groups in Rajasthan have extended support for the bandh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.