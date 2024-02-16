Twitter
Headlines

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys signs Rs 24900000000 deal after massive Rs 12450 crore blow, to now…

This is India's most powerful job, only 80 people get the chance, check salary

Bharat Bandh today: Will banks, offices, schools remain closed due to farmer protest?

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail today: Check list of 27 stations, total length and more

Bharat Bandh today: What’s open, what’s closed, check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid debuted with hit, then had 6 flops, had to sell Ferrari, bungalow; now cuts own hair, owns just 3 plates

DNA TV Show: How did Centre bring Electoral Bonds Scheme?

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

7 tips to stay healthy if you have a desk job

Indian cricketers who got run out on Test debut

10 indoor plants that keep lizards away from home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to plant trees at their eco-friendly wedding, ban fireworks in celebrations: Report

Watch: Ahead of wedding, Surbhi Chandna shares video of roka ceremony with Karan Sharma, fans say 'this looks wholesome'

HomeIndia

India

Bharat Bandh today: Will banks, offices, schools remain closed due to farmer protest?

Today, February 16, 2024, farmer associations and unions such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have declared a Bharat Bandh.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bharat Bandh today: More than 200 farmer unions organized the Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest on February 13, 2024, demanding that the government fulfill various requests, including implementing laws guaranteeing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops. As the protest continues, farmers have called for a nationwide Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, 2024, which has garnered support from various farmer associations. Ahead of the Bharat Bandh today, numerous institutions from schools and shopping malls to trains, banks, and government offices will be affected. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of what will be open and closed.

Bharat Bandh: Check date and time

Today, February 16, 2024, farmer associations and unions such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have declared a Bharat Bandh. This nationwide protest will be in effect from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Additionally, a Chakka Jam will occur on major roads across the country from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Here's a breakdown of what will be open and what will remain closed during the Bharat Bandh:

Bharat Bandh: What’s open

During the Bharat Bandh, emergency services such as hospitals, medical shops, and ambulance services will continue to operate as usual. Schools and colleges will also remain open, but students and parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for any updates. Banks are expected to remain open on February 16, as there has been no official notification of closure. Newspaper distribution, marriage functions, and CBSE examinations will proceed as scheduled.

Bharat Bandh: What’s closed

The Bharat Bandh on Feb 16 may disrupt public transportation and close offices, shops, and MNREGA activities. Punjab highways are slated for a four-hour closure. Essential services such as vegetable and grain supply could be affected, prompting various markets to shut down during the bandh. Additionally, the bandh may see participation from roadway employees alongside farmers' Chakka Jam, intensifying the impact on transport services. It's advised to stay informed about potential disruptions and plan accordingly.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who owns Rs 50 crore home, wears Rs 20 lakh shoes, net worth is Rs 600 crore, is seen on TV as...

SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds 'immediately': Key highlights of Supreme Court's observations

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

UK economy falls into recession, adding to PM Rishi Sunak's election challenge

'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE