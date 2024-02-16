Bharat Bandh today: Will banks, offices, schools remain closed due to farmer protest?

Today, February 16, 2024, farmer associations and unions such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have declared a Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh today: More than 200 farmer unions organized the Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest on February 13, 2024, demanding that the government fulfill various requests, including implementing laws guaranteeing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops. As the protest continues, farmers have called for a nationwide Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, 2024, which has garnered support from various farmer associations. Ahead of the Bharat Bandh today, numerous institutions from schools and shopping malls to trains, banks, and government offices will be affected. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of what will be open and closed.

Bharat Bandh: Check date and time

Today, February 16, 2024, farmer associations and unions such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have declared a Bharat Bandh. This nationwide protest will be in effect from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Additionally, a Chakka Jam will occur on major roads across the country from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Here's a breakdown of what will be open and what will remain closed during the Bharat Bandh:

Bharat Bandh: What’s open

During the Bharat Bandh, emergency services such as hospitals, medical shops, and ambulance services will continue to operate as usual. Schools and colleges will also remain open, but students and parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for any updates. Banks are expected to remain open on February 16, as there has been no official notification of closure. Newspaper distribution, marriage functions, and CBSE examinations will proceed as scheduled.

Bharat Bandh: What’s closed

The Bharat Bandh on Feb 16 may disrupt public transportation and close offices, shops, and MNREGA activities. Punjab highways are slated for a four-hour closure. Essential services such as vegetable and grain supply could be affected, prompting various markets to shut down during the bandh. Additionally, the bandh may see participation from roadway employees alongside farmers' Chakka Jam, intensifying the impact on transport services. It's advised to stay informed about potential disruptions and plan accordingly.