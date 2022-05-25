Bharat Bandh today: Know what’s closed, what will remain open

Photo - PTI

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called a Bharat Bandh today, May 25, as a protest against the central government as they refused to conduct caste-based for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

BAMCEF has called a nationwide bandh on Wednesday after the Centre’s refusal to conduct a caste-based census, and also as a protest against the usage of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), Neeraj Dhiman also said that the Bharat Bandh on May 25 has gathered the support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, whose acting state president DP Singh has urged the people to make it successful.

Though the organizations involved in calling the bandh have been urging the public to participate, most of the operations and transportation are expected to function normally. Know what all will be closed and what will remain open during the bandh today.

Here’s all you need to know –

Though a nationwide bandh has been called today, it is unlikely that daily life will be affected. The BMP has urged people and businesses to shut down on May 25 to participate in the bandh, so it is likely that several shops or offices will be closed.

The government and private offices in the country are expected to function as per usual, and public transportation such as buses, local trains, metro, Uber, Ola, auto-rickshaws, and others are expected to work normally.

Schools have not been instructed to close down and will be functioning normally. It is likely that the functioning of local markets might be affected, depending on who chooses to participate in the Bharat bandh.

Demands of BAMCEF for Bharat Bandh on May 25 –

1. Central Government did not conduct an OBC census based on caste.

2. Regarding the scandals around EVMs in elections

3. SC/ST/OBC reservation in the private sector.

4. For resuming the Old Pension Scheme

5. For raising a voice against NRC/CAA/NPR

6. To introduce a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers

7. Demand for the separate electorate in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

8. Against forcing people to get vaccinated

9. Against the displacement of tribal people under the grab of environmental protection

10. Protection against the labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the COVID pandemic.

