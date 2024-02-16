Twitter
Headlines

Yamaha recalls 300000 scooters in India after big issue, buyers to get...

Bharat bandh today: Know routes to avoid in Delhi, Noida during farmers' protest

Marvel's X-Men ‘97 'retro' trailer breaks the internet with 4 million views, fans gush over old-school animation

Electoral bonds: Know how much money political parties got between 2016-22, third name will surprise you

Meet actress who made debut with 2 superstars, worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Rajinikanth, then gave 50 flops, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yamaha recalls 300000 scooters in India after big issue, buyers to get...

Bharat bandh today: Know routes to avoid in Delhi, Noida during farmers' protest

Viral video: Zookeeper dares to sit amongst boxful of massive pythons, internet is shocked

9 must-watch Pakistani dramas of 2024

8 healthy foods to eat after 8pm

8 players who will be playing in both PSL and IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Marvel's X-Men ‘97 'retro' trailer breaks the internet with 4 million views, fans gush over old-school animation

Meet actress who became MP at just 30, resigned suddenly due to mental torture and...

Not Karisma Kapoor, but this actress was first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

HomeIndia

India

Bharat bandh today: Know routes to avoid in Delhi, Noida during farmers' protest

A total of 37 farmers’ groups under the umbrella group Samyukt Kisan Morcha have announced a Gramin Bharat bandh or nationwide strike on Friday, February 16.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district given Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday. 

Police have placed several layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border which has impacted the traffic across key routes of Delhi. For the last couple of days, commuters have been suffering due to traffic jams on Delhi roads given the farmers' march to the national capital.

A similar situation is expected today as well, given the Bharat Bandh called by farmers. 

Here are some routes you should avoid

Traffic jam is expected around the borders of Delhi. The Singhu Border (Delhi Haryana Border), Ghazipur Border (Delhi Ghaziabad Border), and the Tikri Border (Delhi Haryana Border) must be avoided as they can be extremely crowded. 

Delhi Police, in a statement, said, "People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. The arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination."

Noida Traffic Police have also advised vehicles going from 130-metre road towards Pari Chowk via Depot Roundabout to go via Supertech Roundabout, Honda CL Chowk via P-03 Roundabout, and IFS Villa Roundabout to reach their destination. 

Vehicles going via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Parichowk are redirected via Knowledge Park/Expomart Roundabout via Hindon Cut/Galgotia Cut.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SC to pronounce verdict on validity of Electoral Bond today

Not Akshay Kumar, this actor was Abbas-Mustan's first choice for Khiladi, he rejected hit film because...

Helmetless rider bites traffic cop's fingers in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Abhishek Bachchan rejected these three films which proved to be game changer for Aamir Khan’s career

Free food, nap rooms: Office benefits of this company will make you jealous, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE