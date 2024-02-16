Bharat bandh today: Know routes to avoid in Delhi, Noida during farmers' protest

A total of 37 farmers’ groups under the umbrella group Samyukt Kisan Morcha have announced a Gramin Bharat bandh or nationwide strike on Friday, February 16.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district given Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday.

Police have placed several layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border which has impacted the traffic across key routes of Delhi. For the last couple of days, commuters have been suffering due to traffic jams on Delhi roads given the farmers' march to the national capital.

A similar situation is expected today as well, given the Bharat Bandh called by farmers.

Here are some routes you should avoid

Traffic jam is expected around the borders of Delhi. The Singhu Border (Delhi Haryana Border), Ghazipur Border (Delhi Ghaziabad Border), and the Tikri Border (Delhi Haryana Border) must be avoided as they can be extremely crowded.

Delhi Police, in a statement, said, "People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. The arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination."

Noida Traffic Police have also advised vehicles going from 130-metre road towards Pari Chowk via Depot Roundabout to go via Supertech Roundabout, Honda CL Chowk via P-03 Roundabout, and IFS Villa Roundabout to reach their destination.

Vehicles going via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Parichowk are redirected via Knowledge Park/Expomart Roundabout via Hindon Cut/Galgotia Cut.