Bharat Bandh today: Farmers carry out nationwide strike against Farm Laws - Know timings, services affected

The Bharat Bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions that is protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, started at 6 am today, and will continue till 4 pm.

As part of their nationwide strike, hundreds of farmers blocked major highways, including NH 1 that links Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab. The SKM on Sunday had called for peaceful protests, urging all Indians to join the nationwide strike.

See the full details of Bharat Bandh below:

Also read Bharat Bandh today: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement towards Ghazipur from Uttar Pradesh

Emergency services

While roads will be closed today, but for essential and emergency services, people can go. For example, ambulances, vegetable, and milk vehicles will run as per their usual timings, and emergency establishments, essential services will remain open such as hospitals, doctors' clinics, medical stores.

Schools and commercial establishments

During the bandh, all government and private offices will remain closed. Other establishments, such as schools, non-essential shops, industries, and commercial establishments will remain shut while public events and functions will not take place, the SKM had said in a statement.

Jantar Mantar protest

Central Trade Unions, which have got support from several bar associations, local units of the All India Lawyers' Union, will protest at Jantar Mantar at 11 am on Monday against the Centre's farm laws that were passed last year on September 27.

State governments' support

Many states, namely Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the nationwide strike by farmers.

Support of political parties

The parties that have extended their support to Bharat Bandh called by farmers are: Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and many other parties like Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (Secular), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Swaraj India Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, SAD-Sanyukt, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party among others.