FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-year-old trans woman identified as suspect in Canadian school attack

Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected, what's open, what's closed; why nationwide strike?

Valentine’s Week: Happy Hug Day 2026: Cuddle cultures across the world and concept of love in different countries

Ballots, boycotts and burden of legitimacy in Bangladesh’s defining election

Naravane memoir leak: Delhi police probes 'planned operation' to bypass defence clearance

Russia slams US over claims India will stop buying Russian oil, says ‘Only Donald Trump said it’

President Donald Trump says US to increase coal exports to Japan, Korea, and India under 'historic' trade deals

Bangladesh Election 2026: First post-Hasina polls amid protests and violence; main players, timings, why it matters

Gold, silver prices today, February 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents

Epstein files: What has Indian govt said on allegations linked to them

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 key hotspots

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 k

89 children, 4 continents, 9 countries including India: How French teacher's chilling five-decade sexual abuse story unraveled

89 children, 9 nations: French man's chilling sexual abuse story surfaces

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew

Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe

From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case

From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew & Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s cousin whose wedding videos going viral

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew whose wedding videos going viral

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected, what's open, what's closed; why nationwide strike?

Major Trade unions across India have called for a nationwide strike to protest the four labour codes and the India-US trade deal. The unions believe that labour codes will weaken workers' rights, reduce job security, and simplify the hiring and firing process.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 09:16 AM IST

Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected, what's open, what's closed; why nationwide strike?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Central trade unions and farmers' organisations have called for a Bharat Bandh today, February 12, 2026, which is expected to affect various services across India. Public sector banks, transportation, schools and colleges and other services will be affected as the strike is being organised by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions: INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC.

Bharat Bandh today: What services remain closed?

Banks: Public sector banks' services may be affected, as employee unions have joined the strike call. Major unions such as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and BEFI have joined the strike, and as a result, services in public sector bank branches, including cheque clearances, deposits, and withdrawals, could face delays.

Although banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank have warned of potential disruptions, they have not declared the day a public holiday, so branches will remain open with partial service interruptions. Private banks may continue operations, though service availability will vary depending on location.

Schools, colleges: While there is no official announcement regarding the nationwide closure of schools and colleges, educational institutions in states such as Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha may remain closed. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official communications from their schools and colleges.

Public Transport: Disruption in bus services and local transport may take place in protest areas. Public buses and trains may experience delays or stoppages in some regions due to protests or road blockages (chakka jams). 

Markets and shops: In protest-affected areas, markets and shops are expected to remain closed. Government offices in several states may see reduced attendance or closure based on employee participation.

Bharat Bandh today: What services remain open?

Hospitals and ambulances are expected to remain operational throughout the day. 

Airports and utilities are also expected to function, though travellers are advised to leave early to avoid traffic delays caused by road blockades.

Essential services like power, water supply and fire services will likely be uninterrupted.

Private offices and online services may also operate.

Citizens are advised to check local announcements before travelling or visiting banks and government offices. 

Bharat Bandh Today: Why nationwide strike?

Major Trade unions across India have called for a nationwide strike to protest the four labour codes and the India-US trade deal. The unions believe that labour codes will weaken workers' rights, reduce job security, and simplify the hiring and firing process. The organisations are also expressing displeasure over issues of privatisation, stagnant wages, and social security. 

 A coalition of several national-level trade unions -- including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)  are opposing the four labour code bills that replaced the 29 labour laws last year. The demonstrations have been called to make several demands, including a withdrawal of the four labour codes and related rules,a  rollback of proposed bills, and more robust employment guarantees under rural job schemes. They are also seeking a restoration of MGNREGA and repeal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. Several farmer groups, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), have extended support to the strike over concerns related to the interim India-US trade deal. They have called the interim deal a "total surrender" of India's agriculture sector to big American companies. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-year-old trans woman identified as suspect in Canadian school attack
Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-year-old trans woman Canada school attack
Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected, what's open, what's closed; why nationwide strike?
Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected; what's open what's closed
Valentine’s Week: Happy Hug Day 2026: Cuddle cultures across the world and concept of love in different countries
Valentine’s Week: Happy Hug Day 2026: Cuddle cultures across the world and conce
Ballots, boycotts and burden of legitimacy in Bangladesh’s defining election
Ballots, boycotts and burden of legitimacy in Bangladesh’s defining election
Naravane memoir leak: Delhi police probes 'planned operation' to bypass defence clearance
Naravane memoir leak: Delhi police probes 'planned operation' to bypass defence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew
Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore
Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew & Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s cousin whose wedding videos going viral
Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew whose wedding videos going viral
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement