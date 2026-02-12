Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected, what's open, what's closed; why nationwide strike?

Major Trade unions across India have called for a nationwide strike to protest the four labour codes and the India-US trade deal. The unions believe that labour codes will weaken workers' rights, reduce job security, and simplify the hiring and firing process.

Central trade unions and farmers' organisations have called for a Bharat Bandh today, February 12, 2026, which is expected to affect various services across India. Public sector banks, transportation, schools and colleges and other services will be affected as the strike is being organised by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions: INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC.

Bharat Bandh today: What services remain closed?

Banks: Public sector banks' services may be affected, as employee unions have joined the strike call. Major unions such as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and BEFI have joined the strike, and as a result, services in public sector bank branches, including cheque clearances, deposits, and withdrawals, could face delays.

Although banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank have warned of potential disruptions, they have not declared the day a public holiday, so branches will remain open with partial service interruptions. Private banks may continue operations, though service availability will vary depending on location.

Schools, colleges: While there is no official announcement regarding the nationwide closure of schools and colleges, educational institutions in states such as Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha may remain closed. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official communications from their schools and colleges.

Public Transport: Disruption in bus services and local transport may take place in protest areas. Public buses and trains may experience delays or stoppages in some regions due to protests or road blockages (chakka jams).

Markets and shops: In protest-affected areas, markets and shops are expected to remain closed. Government offices in several states may see reduced attendance or closure based on employee participation.

Bharat Bandh today: What services remain open?

Hospitals and ambulances are expected to remain operational throughout the day.

Airports and utilities are also expected to function, though travellers are advised to leave early to avoid traffic delays caused by road blockades.

Essential services like power, water supply and fire services will likely be uninterrupted.

Private offices and online services may also operate.

Citizens are advised to check local announcements before travelling or visiting banks and government offices.

Bharat Bandh Today: Why nationwide strike?

Major Trade unions across India have called for a nationwide strike to protest the four labour codes and the India-US trade deal. The unions believe that labour codes will weaken workers' rights, reduce job security, and simplify the hiring and firing process. The organisations are also expressing displeasure over issues of privatisation, stagnant wages, and social security.

A coalition of several national-level trade unions -- including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) are opposing the four labour code bills that replaced the 29 labour laws last year. The demonstrations have been called to make several demands, including a withdrawal of the four labour codes and related rules,a rollback of proposed bills, and more robust employment guarantees under rural job schemes. They are also seeking a restoration of MGNREGA and repeal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. Several farmer groups, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), have extended support to the strike over concerns related to the interim India-US trade deal. They have called the interim deal a "total surrender" of India's agriculture sector to big American companies.