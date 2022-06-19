Bharat Bandh on Agnipath: Who called shutdown? How are police preparing in Noida, Faridabad, Kerala, Jharkhand?

Bharat Bandh on June 20: In Kerala, the police have cancelled all leaves.

New Delhi: Several states have been taking precautionary measures against a proposed Bharat Bandh over the protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the army, navy and air force. The call for the nationwide shutdown came amid violent protests in several states across the country against the scheme that seeks to curtail the service tenure from 15 years to 4 years and end the pension system. The Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath scheme last Tuesday. The police in Jharkhand, Noida, Faridabad and Kerala are on alert. They have taken preventive measures in view of the possible Bharat Bandh.

What Noida police said on Bharat Bandh

It is not clear as to who exactly called for the Bharat Bandh. However, hundreds of social media users, many of them army aspirants, called for the nationwide shutdown on June 20. The Noida police said there had been calls for a shutdown in the city and a march towards Delhi. A senior police officer told news agency PTI, " It has been learnt through social media that a call for 'Bharat Bandh' has been made by a section of people for June 20 in view of the Agnipath scheme and some anti-social elements in groups may to disrupt peace and even try marching towards Delhi".

The officer said Sector 144 was already imposed in Noida and an FIR would be registered against those violating the law. The police are on a high alert.

What the Jharkhand government is doing

The Jharkhand police have bolstered security across the state and are alert over the possible Bharat Bandh on Monday. The state government has ordered that all schools will remain shut on May 20 in view of the bandh called by some organisations.

"We do not want school students, especially those who travel by bus, to face any trouble. We have seen in Bihar that students were forced to get down from a bus as it was set ablaze," an officer said.

Kerala

In Kerala, the police have cancelled all leaves. The entire police force will be on duty. They will arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property. State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses. The SPC directed district police chiefs to ensure protection to courts, KSEB offices, KSRTC, private buses as well as government offices and institutions on June 20.

Faridabad

In Faridabad, the police have bolstered security. They have appealed to the people of the city to not pay heed to rumours.

"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police.

The police will deploy around 2,000 additional policemen to maintain law and order. Videography will be done to keep an eye on miscreants. Massive security arrangements have been made at Badarpur Border, Durga Builders, Prahladpur, Shooting Range, Mangar, Sikri border, Ballabgarh bus stand, railway station, metro station, toll taxes etc.

With inputs from ANI, PTI