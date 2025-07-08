Bharat Bandh on July 9: Will schools, colleges, banks remain closed tomorrow? Check details here

A nationwide strike is sheduled for Wednesday, July 9, involving over 25 crore workers from formal and informal sectors, as part of a Bharat Bandh organized by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions. The strike is expected to cause disruptions to essential services such as banking, insurance, transport, electricity, and postal operations, with additional support from farmer groups and rural workers’ associations.

A nationwide strike is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, involving over 25 crore workers from formal and informal sectors, as part of a Bharat Bandh organized by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions. The strike is expected to cause disruptions to essential services such as banking, insurance, transport, electricity, and postal operations, with additional support from farmer groups and rural workers’ associations.

Amarjeet Kaur from the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) mentioned that farmers and rural workers will also participate in the protest nationwide. The large-scale strike is likely to affect essential public services and major industries, including banking, coal mining, state-run transport, manufacturing units, and postal services.

The protest is centered around a 17-point charter of demands that the unions presented to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year. The unions claim the government has ignored these demands and has not held the annual labour conference for a decade, which they view as a lack of concern for the nation’s labor force.

The forum has stated that the government is "making decisions against the interest of the labor force," pointing to efforts to implement four new labor codes. These codes are seen as attempts to undermine collective bargaining, weaken union activity, and favor employers under the pretext of improving the ‘ease of doing business’.

Check below what's open and what's close

Bharat Bandh July 9: Are schools and colleges open tomorrow?

Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, state transport services will be affected due to the strike, Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bharat Bandh July 9: Are banks open tomorrow?

An association of bank employees on Monday said the banking sector will join the Bharat Bandh tomorrow. Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), further said that the insurance sector will also join the strike.

No official bank holiday has been announced so far by banks and other government offices, but services are expected to be disrupted.