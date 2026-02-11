Bharat Bandh on 12 February: Why have trade unions called for a nationwide strike tomorrow?

A coalition of several national-level trade unions -- including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) -- have called the strike. The unions are opposing the four labour code bills that replaced previous labour laws last year.

Major trade unions have called for a countrywide strike on Thursday (February 12), meaning there could be disruptions to key services including banking and transport. The demonstrations have been called to make a number of demands concerning labour rights, privatisation, and wage policies of the government. Here's why a nationwide bandh is being organised and what the trade unions are demanding from the Centre.

A coalition of several national-level trade unions -- including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) -- have called the strike. The unions are opposing the four labour code bills that replaced the 29 labour laws last year. They say that these bills will adversely affect workers' rights, curb job security, and also make it easier for employers to fire people. The unions have also expressed concerns over privatisation, stagnant wages, and a lack of social security.

The trade unions are now demanding a withdrawal of the four labour codes and related rules, rollback of proposed bills, and more robust employment guarantees under rural job schemes. They are also seeking a restoration of MGNREGA and repeal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. Several farmer groups, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), have extended support to the strike over concerns related to the interim India-US trade deal. They have called the interim deal a "total surrender" of India's agriculture sector to big American companies. As a result of the strike, government offices, markets, and public sector banks (PSBs) are likely to be hit on Thursday.