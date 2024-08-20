Bharat Bandh: Nationwide shutdown on August 21? Know what’s open, what's closed

The Bharat Bandh is in protest against the court's decision and demanding the reversal of the court order.

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for Bharat Bandh on August 21 to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling that called for quota in quota. The top court on August 1 allowed states to create sub-categories within the scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs), saying, "Those who really need it should get priority in reservation."

This move coincides with the Supreme Court's ruling on August 1 that states are free to divide scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) into smaller groups, with the stipulation that reservations should be given preference to those who truly need them.

What will be open?

Emergency, ambulance services, hospitals and medical services

Police services to remain active

Pharmacies will also stay open to provide essential medications.

It will be business as usual for government offices, banks, schools and colleges, reports have said.