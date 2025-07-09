Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Nationwide strike today, banks, public transport, power supply to get affected; check what's open and what's not

Bharat Bandh today: A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been on July 9 by a united front of 10 central trade unions along with farmer's organizations. Over 25 crore workers are expected to participate across India. Here's what's shut and open.

Bharat Bandh today: A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called on July 9 by a united front of 10 central trade unions along with farmer's organizations. Over 25 crore workers are expected to participate across India. The 10 central trade unions include, INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, SEWA, TUCC, AIUTUC, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC.

The Bandh is supported by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, representing farmers, and other rural labour groups. Workers from banks, post offices, coal mines, power plants, factories, and public sector companies like NMDC Ltd and steel plants, are also supporting. Many state government departments and transport workers, especially in industrial towns and rural regions are also expected to participate.

What services to get affected?

Banking services- Likely to be disrupted, especially in public sector banks. postal services- delays and disruptions Power supply-Over 27 lakh workers from the power sector are participating. Public transport- Full disruption

What's open?