Bharat Bandh: UP, Delhi put on high alert ahead of farmers' nationwide protests against farm bills

A high alert has been sounded in western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for today, i.e. September 25, in wake of 'Bharat Bandh' agitation organised by farmers' groups and opposition political parties against three farm bills passed by Parliament.

Though no major farmer organisation has given a call for protest in Uttar Pradesh, security has been beefed up along the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi-Punjab-Haryana border as a precautionary measure.

The Delhi Police has also tightened the security at the border areas in the view of the Bandh.

Barricades have been put in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and the vehicles entering Delhi are being checked. The Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the Singhu border and Karnal road (Haryana) as a precautionary measure.

"Our teams are alert and vigilant at the border areas and the staff has been deployed at strategic locations in the wake of farmers' protest," said a senior police officer.

Deployment has also been made in Ghazipur, New Ashok Nagar, Seemapuri, Anand Vihar in East Delhi and Kalindi Kunj in Southeast Delhi in view of the farmers` protest.

Apart from border areas, the Delhi Police is also vigilant for the possible snap protests in Delhi. The Delhi Police earlier said that no demonstrations would be allowed in the national capital till September 30, citing an earlier order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The agitation has brought together various farmers groups in the region against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, passed by Parliament during the curtailed monsoon session that ended on Wednesday.

A three-day 'rail roko' agitation is being organised in Punjab that will continue until Saturday to protest against the bills that the government says will liberalise agricultural trade but farmers allege will promote corporate interests over theirs.

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait said cultivators in western Uttar Pradesh on Friday would "aggressively" participate in the Bharat Bandh and will block the movement of traffic in their strongholds.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed additional security personnel in the western part of the state to maintain law and order, officials said.

The Samajwadi Party has asked its cadres to support the protests against the farm bills by submitting memoranda to the Governor though the district magistrates in every district.

In a statement, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked farmers and labourers to come together on the occasion but maintain social distancing during the agitation.

He said that while the farm bills would force the farmers to sell their produce at throwaway prices, the amendment in the labour laws would allow companies with 300 employees or less, to lay off workers.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress has also announced state-wide protests from today till October 31 in support of the farmers.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that Congress workers, along with farmers, will gherao Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

He said that the farm bills passed in parliament without debate is the "biggest ever act of betrayal of farmers, who have now been left at the mercy of market and capitalist forces".

He said that there is no mention of the minimum support price (MSP) in all the three laws, which will ring the death knell for the vegetable and fruit growers and farmers who will be compelled to sell their produce at the rates decided by capitalists.

The Congress party has demanded that under the `One Nation, One Support Price', one rate should be fixed for grains, fruits and vegetables for the state and the whole of the country as well.

The provision of the MSP should be incorporated in new legislation and should be ensured that farmers do not get less than the MSP against any of their produce.

(With inputs from IANS)