Bharat Bandh for 2 days: Reasons and demands behind the call

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide bandh (strike) on March 28 and 29, against the government policies affecting the common people including farmers. Since bank employees are are also joining in the protest, banking services are likely to be affected on Monday and Tuesday.

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said that it will participate in the countrywide general strike to oppose growing unemployment, lower pay, privatisation of public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, among other problems.

Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum. Insurance sector unions, like the banking sector, have expressed their support for the Bandh. According to the statement from Trade Unions, unions in the railroads and defence sectors would mobilise in support of the strike in tens of thousands of locations.

Key demands

The strike notices were given by workers' unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.

The two day Bharat bandh has been called by trade unions to protest against Central government policies affecting workers, farmers and common people.

Another reason behind the 2 days Bharat bandh call is reduced rate of interest on Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and rising fuel prices.

The trade unions' demands include scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline.

Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.

General strike also includes protest against rising unemployment, lower pay, the privatisation of public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

Trade Union said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA in Haryana and Chandigarh.

Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) prohibits any strike when invoked.