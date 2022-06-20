Bharat bandh: Check traffic routes for today while commuting in Delhi-NCR

(Image Source: IANS/File)

Several protesting groups have called for a Bharat Bandh today against the Central government's Agnipath scheme for the armed forces. In view of the bandh, Delhi, Noida and Faridabad police are fully prepared in case of any violence by anti-social elements amid the Bharat bandh.

Noida Police has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district on Monday. Gautam Budh Nagar Police has appealed to maintain peace and law and order in Noida. Under special traffic arrangements in Delhi, inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road, the Delhi Traffic Police informed.

According to Zee News, commuters should avoid Man Singh road and Akbar road in New Delhi while going to office due to special barricading, keeping in mind the Bharat bandh.

Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road: Delhi Traffic Police — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Delhi Police has received inputs that a large number of tractors can move towards Delhi in protest against Agnipath scheme in large numbers. After this, senior police officers held a high-level meeting. There was a discussion on increasing security on all the borders of Delhi on Monday morning.

According to sources, all the borders of Delhi including Tikri Border, Indus Border, Apsara Border, Ghazipur Border, Badarpur Border can be sealed.

Meanwhile Faridabad police informed that 11 other police blocks including Badarpur Border, Durga Builders, Prahladpur, Shooting Range, Mangar, Sikri Border, Ballabhgarh Bus Stand, Railway Station, Metro have been set up along with the police blocks already put in place. Over 2,000 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city.