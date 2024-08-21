Bharat Bandh: Are banks, post offices open today?

It is anticipated that both petrol stations and educational facilities will run smoothly.

A nationwide strike has been called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti for August 21, 2024, in response to the recent ruling on SC/ST reservations by the Supreme Court. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take necessary steps to ensure peace during the demonstration.The organisers of the protest have called for the closing of all businesses.There is uncertainty about whether markets will actually close and about the possible nationwide impact of the protest, even though market committees have not formally declared the shutdown.

Regardless of Bharat Band, banks, post offices, and government offices will stay open. It is anticipated that both petrol stations and educational facilities will run smoothly. In addition, an ET report states that basic utilities including electricity, water supply, trains, public transport, and healthcare will all remain operational.

The Negotiable Instruments Act, the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday, and the Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday are the three categories of holidays that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recognises.

In addition to weekends, banks will be closed on Monday, August 26, in a number of states because of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi, including Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar. In these states, this holiday falls after the fourth Saturday and Sunday, making for a long weekend.