Bharat Bandh: 5 services that were impacted on day 1

Public dealings at some bank branches were hit and public transport services were thrown out of gear in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as thousands of workers on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the policies of the Union government.

However, essential services like healthcare, electricity and fuel supplies remained unaffected.

Public offices, as well as educational institutions, were not impacted by the strike called by nearly a dozen trade unions.

Bharat Bandh Day 1: What was affected?

1) Some bank branches, particularly in cities with a strong trade union movement, did very limited over-the-counter public dealings such as cash deposits and withdrawals. Thousands of workers of state-owned SAIL, RINL and NMDC also joined the strike, affecting production at steel plants and mines.

2) In Maharashtra, volume data from clearing houses and cash replenishment at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) was not immediately available, though the striking employees claimed that they had a deep impact.

3) In West Bengal, normal life was hit with protesters blocking roads and stopping the movement of trains at some stations.

4) State road transport buses, as well as auto-rickshaws and private buses, were off the road in Kerala but essential services, including supply of milk, hospital and ambulance services were not affected.

5) Public transport services were hit in Haryana as employees of state roadways joined the strike.

(With PTI inputs)