Bharat bandh 2022: 742 trains cancelled due to protests, here's how to get full refund on ticket

Today is Bharat bandh and demonstrations are taking place in many parts of the country against the government's Agnipath scheme. This has affected the rail services in many places. Because of widespread damage of Railway property in a week long agitations has led to a large number of trains being cancelled.

According to the NTES portal of the Ministry of Railways, 742 trains are completely cancelled till Monday afternoon while 28 trains are partially cancelled. On Sunday, 483 trains had to be cancelled. So here we tell you that if you were also to travel by Railways but your train got cancelled then how you can get the refund of your ticket.

On Monday, the Ministry of Railways in its official Twitter account RailwaySeva, created for the convenience of passengers told how the money for the tickets of the cancelled trains would be refunded. It tweeted that in case of complete cancellation of the train, the full ticket money would be refunded. For this, there will be no need to fill the Ticket Deposit Receipt Form to cancel the ticket or get the refund.

TDR to be filled if train is partially cancelled

IRCTC said in a tweet that if the train is partially cancelled or diverted, then TDR will have to be filed to get the refund. This work has to be done within the stipulated time frame. It has also been said that due to operational difficulties, Railways marks a train for cancellation.

But if the conditions are favourable then the train can be restored at any time. Whether the train is finally cancelled or not, it will be known only after the chart is prepared.

How to know the train status?

According to the IRCTC, passengers can check the PNR status of their tickets from the Railway website - www.indianrail.gov.in/enquiry/PNR/PnrEnquiry.jsp. Or information can also be obtained by calling train inquiry number 139 to know its status before departure for the journey or to cancel the ticket.

What if I have booked ticket online?

If the train ticket is booked online through IRCTC website or mobile app but the train is cancelled then the ticket will be automatically cancelled. The ticket money will also be automatically returned to the bank account from which the ticket has been booked.

If the train is not cancelled and the passenger himself wants to cancel the ticket, then the refund will be given as per the rules of IRCTC.

What if I have booked ticket from the counter?

If the ticket has been booked through a railway counter, then one has to visit the nearest ticket counter to get the refund of the cancelled train ticket. However, the ticket can also be cancelled by calling the helpline number 139 or by visiting the IRCTC website or app.

To cancel the ticket, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number, after verification of which the ticket will be cancelled.

If a train is late by more than three hours and the passenger does not want to travel in it, then he can get his ticket cancelled. For this he will get a refund. But it will be available only after depositing TDR. This TDR form can be submitted at the railway counter or through the website or app.