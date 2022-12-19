Bhairon Singh, hero of the Longewala battle during 1971 India-Pak war, passes away (Photo: PTI)

Bhairo Singh Rathore, the hero of the 1971 war, has passed away in AIIMS Jodhpur. He was admitted to the hospital after battling health issues. Bhairon Singh retired from BSF in 1987.

Rathore is the veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan war whose bravery at Rajasthan's Longewala post was portrayed by actor Suniel Shetty in the Bollywood movie 'Border'.

BSF has condoled the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, saying, " BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty. Prahari parivar stands by his family in these trying times."

DG BSF all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage dedication towards his duty.

Prahari parivar stands by his family in these trying times.

Actor Suniel Shetty has also condoled his demise, saying, "Rest in Power Naik Bhairon Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Rathore was deployed at the Longewala post in the Thar desert, commanding a small BSF unit that was accompanied by a company of the Army's 23 Punjab regiment. It was the bravery of these men that decimated an assaulting Pakistani brigade and tank regiment at this location on December 5, 1971.

He received the Sena Medal in 1972 for his gallant action. Rathore has also been decorated with numerous other civilian awards and military felicitations.