Massive fire erupts in multi-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad, 20 families evacuated, watch video
Indian Railways BIG update ahead of Chhath puja 2025, 1500 special trains to run for 5 days, highest in a decade
Bhai Dooj 2025: When is the Shubh Muhurat to apply tilak? It will last only till..., check full timings here
Delhi-NCR: Air quality in national capital remains 'very poor' with AQI of...; this area breaches 500-mark, it is...
'Asrani was still...': Priyadarshan recalls recently working with Govardhan Asrani in Bhoot Bangla, Haiwaan before he passed away
Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 20+ loving, funny wishes to share with your brother
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in Madanayakanahalli area
Thamma box office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's film dips slightly, earns Rs...
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'
China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
INDIA
The festival of Bhai Dooj 2025, is being celebrated today, on Thursday, October 23, marking the final day of the five-day Diwali festival. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Bhatra Dwitiya, and Bhai Dwitiya. When is the Muhurat for 2025?
The festival of Bhai Dooj 2025, is being celebrated today, on Thursday, October 23, marking the final day of the five-day Diwali festival. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Bhatra Dwitiya, and Bhai Dwitiya, is a scared festival celebrated the cherished bond between brothers and sisters.
The sisters observe fast to ensure their brothers’ long life, happiness, and prosperity. In some regions, bathing in Yamuna River on Bhai Dooj is also believed to wash away in.
According to Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the second lunar day (Dwitiya Tithi) of Shukla Paksha in the 'Kartik Month', which comes just after Diwali.
As per Drik Panchang, the Dwithiya Tithi begins at 8:16 PM on October 22 and ends a 10:46 om October 23. The most auspicious time to perform the Tilak ceremony, today is between 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM, during the Aparahna period (afternoon).
For Bhai Dooj thali, you will need iems like Vermilion, rice grains, flowers, betel nut, betel leaf, silver coin, coconut, sweets, sacred thread, durva grass, banana, and a small lamp.
Yamuna welcomed her brother, Yama, applied a Tilak on his forehead, and fed him sweets. Moved by her love, Lord Yama granted that any brother who receives his sister's Tilak on this day will enjoy a long and healthy life.