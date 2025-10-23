Bhai Dooj 2025: When is the Shubh Muhurat to apply tilak? It will last only till..., check full timings here

The festival of Bhai Dooj 2025, is being celebrated today, on Thursday, October 23, marking the final day of the five-day Diwali festival. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Bhatra Dwitiya, and Bhai Dwitiya. When is the Muhurat for 2025?

The festival of Bhai Dooj 2025, is being celebrated today, on Thursday, October 23, marking the final day of the five-day Diwali festival. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Bhatra Dwitiya, and Bhai Dwitiya, is a scared festival celebrated the cherished bond between brothers and sisters.

The sisters observe fast to ensure their brothers’ long life, happiness, and prosperity. In some regions, bathing in Yamuna River on Bhai Dooj is also believed to wash away in.

Bhai Dooj: Muhurat 2025

According to Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the second lunar day (Dwitiya Tithi) of Shukla Paksha in the 'Kartik Month', which comes just after Diwali.

As per Drik Panchang, the Dwithiya Tithi begins at 8:16 PM on October 22 and ends a 10:46 om October 23. The most auspicious time to perform the Tilak ceremony, today is between 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM, during the Aparahna period (afternoon).

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 12:40 PM – 2:59 PM

Tilak Muhurat: 1:13 PM – 3:28 PM

Brahma Muhurat: 4:05 AM – 4:55 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:08 AM – 11:54 AM

Vijaya Muhurat: 1:26 PM – 2:12 PM

For Bhai Dooj thali, you will need iems like Vermilion, rice grains, flowers, betel nut, betel leaf, silver coin, coconut, sweets, sacred thread, durva grass, banana, and a small lamp.

Bhai Dooj: Folklore

Yamuna welcomed her brother, Yama, applied a Tilak on his forehead, and fed him sweets. Moved by her love, Lord Yama granted that any brother who receives his sister's Tilak on this day will enjoy a long and healthy life.