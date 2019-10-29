Bhai Dooj 2019: Shubh muhurat, significance & wishes

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of Diwali and marks the end of the auspicious festival of light. This year it is being celebrated today ie- 29th October 2019. The festivities of this day are similar to that of Raksha Bandhan where sisters apply red tikka post an aarti, pray for their brother's well being and get gifts from them.

This festival has several other names:

-- It is called Bhai Dooj in Northern part of India.

-- Celebrated as the second most important festival, it is called Bhai Tikain Nepal. Here sisters offer prayers to Yamraj and wish for her brother's long life and prosperity.

-- In West Bengal it is called Bhai Pota where sisters offer prayers to Yamraj and chants this mantra-

"Bhai er kopale dilam phota, Jomer Duar e porlo kata,

Jamuna Dae Jomke phota, Ami di amar bhai ke phota,

Bhai jeno hoy lohar vata."

This means-

On my brother's forehead I put the “phota", Death's door are now closely crossed,

Yamuna applies “phota” on Yama, While I give the “phota” to my brother.

Let my brother be as tough as Iron”.

Sisters chant this mantra in order to keep Lord of Death, Yamraj away from her brother.

-- Gujarati, Marathi and Konkani community call it as Bhai Beej or Bhau Beej.

There are other names for this festival- Bhatru Dviteeya or Bhatri Ditya.

Subh Muhurat for Bhai Dooj as per Drikpanchang...

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:11 PM to 03:25 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 06:13 AM on Oct 29, 2019

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 03:48 AM on Oct 30, 2019

Significance of the festival:

According to Hindu mythology, it is commemorated in significance of Lord Krishna visiting his sister Subhadra, who welcomes him and applies tilak on his forehead, after he slays the demon Narkasur. Another folklore says that the day is celebrated for the God of Death, Yama, as he visits his sister Yami who puts a tilak on his forehead.

Make your brother and sister feel more special with these beautiful Bhai Dooj quotes, wishes and messages to be sent on Facebook and Whatsapp.

In love and laughter,In pain and happiness, you have been a good companion.Happy Bhai Dooj.

There cannot be a better brother than you.Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond. Happy Bhai Dooj!

I’m so luck to have a brother like you!Happy Bhai Dooj, bhaiya!

अभी नहीं आये तो चली जाऊंगी मैंफिर शायद ना कभी लौट के आ पाऊंगी मैंमाना के तू दूर है बॉर्डर पर कहींमगर तेरे बिन ना तेरा घर छोड़ पाऊंगी मैंHappy Bhai Dooj

खुशनसीब होती है वो बहनजिसके सिर पर भाई का हाथ होता हैहर परेशानी में उसके साथ होता हैलड़ना-झगड़ना फिर प्यार से मनानातभी तो इस रिश्ते में इतना प्यार होता हैHappy Bhai Dooj

हे ईश्वर बहुत प्यारा है मेरा भाईमेरी मां का दुलारा है मेरा भाईना देना उसे कोई कष्ट भगवानजहां भी हो खुशी से बीते उसका जीवनHappy Bhai Dooj

You can share your pain;You can share your fears;And you can share your happinessThanks for being a very understanding brother!Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bhaidooj.

Here's wishing all brothers and sisters and very Happy Bhai Dooj!