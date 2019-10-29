Bhai Dooj 2019: Best messages to send your brother on this occasion

Bhai Dooj which marks the end of the five-day-long celebrations of Diwali is being celebrated today.

This festival is known by several other names such as Bhai Beej or Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Bhai Dooj in the Northern part of India, Bhai Tika in Nepal and Bhai Pota in West Bengal.

On this day, brothers and sisters perform a traditional ritual wherein sisters perform aarti for their brother and offer sincere prayers for him. In return, brothers pledge to protect their sister and also give them gifts.

Here are a few messages that you can send your brother on this occasion to extend your good wishes to him:

1. On this auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I wish you lots of happiness, success and good health.

2. To the outside world we all grow old, but we know each other as we always were.We know each other's heart. We live outside the touch of time.Happy Bhai Dooj

3. You know that you are the most precious stone,In the collection of my secret treasure,Wishing you very Happy Bhai DoojAnd best of luck for everything.

4. It means so much to have you around,As with your presence everything seems just so easy,God may bless you brother.Happy Bhai Dooj!

5. May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj.

6. I absolutely treasure the wonderful relationship we share.It's so precious, unique and rare.And when an occasion like Bhai Dooj comes along I wish for you every happiness and pray that it lingers longHappy Bhai Dooj!

7. In love and laughter,In pain and happiness you have been a good companion.Happy Bhai Dooj.

8. There cannot be a better brother than you.Happy Bhai Dooj!

9. May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond. Happy Bhai Dooj!

10. I’m so luck to have a brother like you!Happy Bhai Dooj, bhaiya!