Bhagwat bats for Swadeshi and Bharat's own economic vision to tide over slow down

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the country will definitely come of the recession but emphasised the need to formulate our own economic vision keeping in mind our requirements, profile and condition of our people and our resources and potential to realise our national aspirations. ''Forgetting the Swadeshi consciousness, while seeking answers to the pressures of the situation, will also lead to a loss. Dattopant Thengadi considered ‘Swadeshi’ as an expression of patriotism in day-to-day life. However, to minimise the impact of other immediate crises and the ups and downs of the world economy on our financial system, we need to go to the basics and ponder,'' Bhagwat said.

In his address on the occasion of Vijayadashmi at Nagpur, Bhagwat observed that the prevailing world economic thought is unable to answer many questions. Its standards are also incomplete in many ways; this fact has come before several economists of the world. ''In that situation w have to take steps to formulate our own economic vision, policy and system that instill in us capacity to create more and more employment with least consumption of energy that is beneficial for the environment, make us self-reliant in every respect, and create and expand trade relations with the world on the basis of our strength and terms,'' he noted.

Bhagwat admitted that slowing down of the world economy has left its impacts everywhere. Many countries including Bharat have to suffer the results of the ongoing global trade war between the US and China. ''The government has taken many initiatives to tide over the situation in the last one-and-a-half months. This gives a definite indication of the government's sensitivity towards people's interests and its prompt and pro-active attitude,'' he viewed.

On the removal of Article 370, Bhagwat said the members of the ruling party, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and other political parties who upheld the public sentiments in Parliament deserve congratulations.''This effort will come to fruition only when justice denied under the influence of Article 370 is restored, injustices occurred are brought to an end. It will happen when our Kashmiri Pandits who were unjustly driven away are brought back and rehabilitated and allowed to remain secure, fearless, patriotic and Hindu. Many a right of residents of Kashmir which were denied to them so far will be restored, and false fears instilled in the minds of brothers of the Valley that there is a threat to their property and jobs due to the nullification of Article 370, will be removed and having done away with those fears, they will be able to perform their duties towards the country’s development with brotherly affinity and concord with the people of the rest of Bharat,'' he opined.

Without directly mentioning the mob lynching incidents, Bhagwat said nowadays, there have been reports that members of a community in our society have been attacked by another community, making them victims of social violence. ''Such incidents have not been one-sided. There are reports of incidents happening from both sides and allegations and counter-allegations. It has also come to light that some incidents have been deliberately fabricated while some others have been published in a distorted manner. However, it must be accepted that these tendencies of violence have somehow or the other crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in the society,'' he added. He further clarified that the RSS has never supported the people who were involved in such incidents and it stands against each and every such incident.