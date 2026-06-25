Bhagwant Mann Video Controversy: Punjab CM claims viral clip was created using face mask, alleges political conspiracy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has denied being the person in a controversial sacrilege video, alleging it was created using a realistic face mask as part of a political conspiracy.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday strongly denied being the person seen in a controversial video that has sparked a major political and religious row in the state. Calling the footage fake, Mann claimed it was created using a realistic face mask as part of a conspiracy to damage his image and mislead the public.

Addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the controversy was being deliberately fuelled by opposition parties after they failed to challenge his government on governance issues.

Video triggers political and religious storm

The viral video allegedly shows a man resembling Mann engaging in objectionable acts involving images of Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The clip sparked outrage among several Sikh organisations and prompted the Akal Takht to declare Mann "Khalsa Panth virodhi" (opposed to the Sikh community). Opposition parties also intensified their attacks on the Chief Minister, demanding accountability.

However, AAP has consistently maintained that the video is fabricated and has cited forensic reports claiming that the individual seen in the footage is not Mann.

Mann points finger at Jagman Samra

During the press conference, Mann alleged that the person behind the video was Canada-based Jagman Samra, whom he described as a "blackmailer and drug addict."

According to Mann, Samra created a realistic mask resembling his face and used it to produce the controversial footage. He further claimed that Samra had previously prepared a similar mask resembling AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Displaying what he said was supporting evidence, Mann showed another video clip that allegedly featured Samra holding a mask resembling his face inside a vehicle. "We will soon tell the people who produced this video," Mann said.

'The person in the video is not me'

Reiterating that the footage was fake, Mann said several physical differences proved that he was not the individual shown in the clip. "The person in the video is not like me. Neither the physique nor the height matches mine," he said.

The Chief Minister also claimed that a distinctive mark on his neck was missing in the video. He argued that the person wore dark goggles because eye openings in such masks cannot be made naturally. Mann added that he had not visited Canada since 2016 and alleged that the video appeared to have been recorded in a hotel room.

Arrests add new twist to the controversy

The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after Haryana Police arrested two men accused of threatening forensic experts and allegedly offering them money to prepare a report favouring Mann.

The arrests have intensified the controversy, with opposition leaders questioning the credibility of the forensic reports and demanding Mann's resignation. Rejecting allegations that the reports were manipulated, Mann claimed that forensic laboratories were now being pressured because their findings did not support the accusations against him.

Claims of pressure on forensic labs

Mann alleged that authorities were attempting to intimidate forensic laboratories by registering FIRs and pressuring their owners. "They want the laboratories to say that money was taken to prepare fabricated reports," he claimed.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP-led Haryana government of targeting the labs after their reports allegedly cleared him. "If there were doubts about the reports, the examination could have been conducted in Punjab as well," he said.

Opposition parties accused of 'joint conspiracy'

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann claimed the three parties had effectively formed a united front against him.

According to him, opposition parties were unable to challenge his government politically and had therefore resorted to targeting him on religious grounds. "Neither they are able to show their faces socially nor politically in Punjab. They have now decided to defame me on religious grounds," he said.

Mann described the circulation of the video as a "cheap political conspiracy" aimed at misleading people and damaging his reputation.

Government to Approach Akal Takht

Seeking to clear his name, Mann said his government would submit the evidence it has gathered to the Akal Takht Sahib and request an independent investigation into the matter.

Expressing faith in the Sikh community and religious institutions, he said he was confident that the truth would eventually come out. "They declared me guilty simply by making that video viral," he said, adding that many people had contacted him to express their belief that the clip was fake.

Questions raised over boycott campaign

Mann also criticised the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over posters displayed outside some gurdwaras calling for his boycott.

He questioned why similar campaigns had not been launched against other political leaders who had faced scrutiny from the Akal Takht in the past. Referring to proceedings involving Akali Dal leaders, Mann asked why no boycott posters were displayed against them despite admissions of wrongdoing before the Sikh religious body.