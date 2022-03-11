Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16, meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is all set to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16. Today, Mann met with Delhi CM and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

He touched Kejriwal's feet and sought his blessings. The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

READ | Punjab Election Results 2022 LIVE: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to take oath in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

After meeting with Mann, the Delhi CM shared a photo with him on Twitter and wrote, "मेरा छोटा भाई भगवंत मान पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेगा। आज वे शपथ ग्रहण का न्यौता देने मेरे घर आए। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि भगवंत एक मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर पंजाब के लोगों की हर उम्मीद को पूरा करेंगे। (My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a Chief Minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab).

Check out the photo here.

Meanwhile, in the Punjab election, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat.

READ | UP Election Results 2022: Why BJP supporters celebrate CM Yogi's win on bulldozers? Know history, significance

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu all lost to AAP candidates.