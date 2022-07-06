Bhagwant Mann marries Gurpreet Kaur: All you need to know about his ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur, children

Bhagwant Mann marriage: The marriage will take place in a brief ceremony in his official residence.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got married on Thursday. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attended the marriage along with his family. Mann, wearing golden attire and a yellow turban, arrived at the wedding venue under a Phulkari dupatta. He was flanked by Raghav Chadha, Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by the bride's friends. After the Anand Karaj ceremony, the couple took blessings of elders present at the function.

The food menu of Bhagwant Mann's marriage included karahi paneer, lasagna siciliano, tandoori kulcha, dal makhani, navratan biryani, apricot-stuffed kofta and burrani raita. Fresh fruit trifle, moong dal halwa, angoori rasmalai and rabari were on the desserts menu.

Bhagwant Mann's mother and sister wanted him to remarry. They chose Dr Gurpreet Kaur for him.

Bhagwant Mann was chosen as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab earlier this year.

Bhagwant Mann and Inderpreet Kaur divorced each other in 2015. They have two children who live with Kaur in the United States. Mann had tweeted that he had sacrificed his personal life for politics and his duty towards the nation.

Bhagwant Mann has two children -- a son and a daughter. Both had arrived in India to take part in Mann's swearing in ceremony earlier this year.

The name of Bhagwant Mann's daughter is Seerat Kaur Mann. His son's name is Dilshan Mann. Both live in the United States with their mother.

In an interview with Zee News, Bhagwant Mann's children Seerat Kaur Mann and Dilshad Mann had said, “My father will work on the unemployment issue in Punjab. I have high hopes for him and know that he will keep all his promises.”

His ex-wife had said that she always worked hard for her success. She said Bhagwant Mann was always in her prayers even after their separation.

Both their children are students.

In his swearing in ceremony, Bhagwant Mann met his children after several years. In his earlier interviews, Bhagwant Mann had expressed several times that he missed his family. He always wished his children over social media.

In 2015, Bhagwant Mann had written in a Twitter post that he had chosen Punjab over his family. He was referring to his mutual divorce with Inderpreet Kaur.