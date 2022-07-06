Bhagwant Mann to marry again: All you need to know about Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife, children

Bhagwant Mann's children live in the United States with their mother (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married on Thursday. According to reports, he is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur. The marriage will take place in a brief ceremony in his official residence in Punjab. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will attend the marriage along with his family. "Bhagwant Mann is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur," Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader and party's chief spokesperson of Punjab unit, Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI.

ABP News reported that Bhagwant Mann's mother and sister wanted him to remarry. They chose Dr Gurpreet Kaur for Bhagwant Mann. Bhagwant Mann was chosen as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab earlier this year. Before this he was the AAP MP from Sangrur in the year 2014 and 2019.

Bhagwant Mann and Inderpreet Kaur divorced each other in 2015. They have two children who live with Kaur in the United States. Mann had tweeted that he had sacrificed his personal life for politics and his duty towards the nation.

Bhagwant Mann has two children -- a son and a daughter. Both had arrived in India to take part in Mann's swearing in ceremony earlier this year.

The name of Bhagwant Mann's daughter is Seerat Kaur Mann. His son's name is Dilshan Mann. Both live in the United States with their mother.

In an interview with Zee News, Bhagwant Mann's children Seerat Kaur Mann and Dilshad Mann had said, “My father will work on the unemployment issue in Punjab. I have high hopes for him and know that he will keep all his promises.”

His ex-wife had said that she always worked hard for her success. She said Bhagwant Mann was always in her prayers even after their separation.

Both their children are students.

In his swearing in ceremony, Bhagwant Mann met his children after several years. In his earlier interviews, Bhagwant Mann had expressed several times that he missed his family. He always wished his children over social media.

In 2015, Bhagwant Mann had written in a Twitter post that he had chosen Punjab over his family. He was referring to his mutual divorce with Inderpreet Kaur.