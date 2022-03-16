Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab's 17th Chief Minister - Big names who attended the swearing-in ceremony

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took an oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit who was present at the ceremony.

Three podiums were set up on the stage. While the Governor and Mann were on the central podium, the second was occupied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet, and the third by AAP's 91 legislators.

AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha also tweeted a photo with Mann before the ceremony, donning a yellow turban.

Punjabi singer Gurdaas Mann was also present at the swearing-in ceremony. He was quoted as saying, "It's (AAP winning 92 seats in Punjab Assembly elections) just a beginning. Their (AAP) ideology is special. I pray that God gives them (AAP) courage to make prosperous Punjab."

The swearing-in ceremony was an AAP exclusive event. Besides Kejriwal, no other Chief Minister was present in the oath-taking ceremony, according to AAP sources. The family members and those who are close to the Bhagwant Mann were invited to the oath-taking ceremony, besides several artists from Punjab.

The swearing-in ceremony was organised in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Mann in a video message released earlier invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear 'basanti (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.

Notably, AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly.