Bhagwant Mann sworn-in as 17th CM of Punjab - Key takeaways from his speech

Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of Punjab on Wednesday, March 16.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Mann took oath in Punjabi.

In his maiden speech as chief minister, Bhagwant Mann said, "I'm not here to diss anyone today. I am the Chief Minister of everyone in Punjab, even those who did not vote for our party," he said.