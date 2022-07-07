Bhagwant Mann marries Gurpreet Kaur, Arvind Kejriwal assumes Punjab CM's father's role in wedding

Bhagwant Mann marriage photos: Raghav Chadda tweeted several photos.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann married Dr Gurpreet Kaur in an intimate wedding function at his official residence in Chandigarh. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal attended the wedding with his family and played the role of Mann's father at the marriage. Senior AAP MP Raghav Chadda also attended the marriage. The first photos of Bhagwant Mann's marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur were released by Chadda. "A million congratulations to Mann saheb," the AAP leader tweeted.

Raghav Chadda, a close friend of the Punjab Chief Minister, oversaw the arrangements of the marriage at Mann's official residence in Chandigarh. In another tweet he wrote in Punjabi: "Today is the wedding of my pal, we are very exited".

Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/vDBQiytLsE — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Kaur, a 30-year-old medical doctor, belongs to Pehowa of Haryana's Kurukshetra district.

This is Bhagwant Mann's second marriage. He and his first wife Inderjeet Kaur had mutually divorced in 2015. Mann had said in a tweet at the time that he sacrificed his personal life for the development of Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann and Inderjeet Kaur have two children -- Seerat Kaur and Dilshan. Inderjeet and their two children moved to the United States after the divorce.

Waheguru Ji Apne Bacche Utte Aashirwad Banaye Rakheo pic.twitter.com/snnmdTi1sw July 7, 2022

Massive security arrangements were made at the Chief Minister's residence.

Before the wedding, Gurpreet Kaur wrote on Twitter, "The day of marriage has arrived". She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.

Raghav Chadha had said on Wednesday, "A new chapter in CM Bhagwant Mann's life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab's family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend."

Gurpreet Kaur completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She has two elder sisters who are settled abroad.

With inputs from PTI