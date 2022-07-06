Headlines

Bhagwant Mann marriage today: All you need to know about Gurpreet Kaur

Bhagwant Mann marriage to Gurpreet Kaur: Who is Gurpreet Kaur? Where is Gurpreet Kaur from?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab's Chief Minister, is going to remarry on Thursday. His bride-to-be is Gurpreet Kaur. Though there has been no official confirmation, AAP's senior leader Malvinder Singh Kang confirmed Mann will get married on July 7 in a private ceremony in Chandigarh. "Bhagwant Mann is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Gurpreet Kaur," he said. Though much is not known about Bhagwant Mann's bride, it is confirmed that she is a doctor by profession.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur has been chosen by his mother and sister. Bhagwant Mann's sister Manpreet Kaur knows Dr Gurpreet Kaur. She used to come to their house. The two women used to shop together. Mann agreed to the marriage at the insistence of his sister and mother Harpal Kaur, according to Dainik Bhaskar. Reports said Mann also knew Gurpreet Kaun from before.

Bhagwant Mann's bride to be Gurpreet Kaur is said to be from Hisar. Both the families have known each other for several years. Kaur is also originally from Punjab. She is a Sikh by religion.

According to reports, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will attend the wedding along with his family. The arrangement for the marriage has been entrusted with Raghav Chadda. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will also attend the wedding with his family.

Along with the main AAP leaders, the wedding will be attended by Bhagwant Mann's family.

In 2015, Bhagwant Mann and his wife Inderpreet Kaur had got mutual divorce. They have two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur Mann and son Dilshan Mann. They lived in the United States' California with their mother.

In 2015, Bhagwant Mann had written in a Twitter post that he had chosen Punjab over his family. He was referring to his mutual divorce with Inderpreet Kaur.

With inputs from PTI

