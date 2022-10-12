Bhagwant Mann launches website to enroll Khangi Taqseem (family partition) through single click

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launches website to enroll Khangi Taqseem

In a move aimed at facilitating people in Punjab by digitalising the functioning of the Revenue Department, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant on Wednesday launched a website to further streamline the process to enroll Khangi Taqseem (family partition).

Launching the website https://eservices.punjab.gov.in, the Chief Minister described it as a revolutionary decision to facilitate the residents of the state by further streamlining the process to enroll Khangi Taqseem (family partition).

He said that through this website applications of people will be easily submitted for Khangi Taqseem through a single click. Bhagwant Mann said that citizens can apply on this website with details including their Name, Father/Husband Name, Name of the Village, Sub-Tehsil/Tehsil, District, Khata and Khewat Number with simple application.

The Chief Minister said that the applicant will also have to submit a memorandum of proposed partition and field map depicting portioned parcels of land duly signed by all shareholders.

Mann said that after processing by the concerned Circle Revenue Officer, these online applications will be sent to Kanungo in-charge and then the concerned Patwari. He said that after verifying all the facts of the memorandum with the Revenue Record, Patwari will call the parties to be present personally for the official formalities and to initiate the mutation proceedings.

The Chief Minister said that after entering the mutation, concerned Patwaris will present it to the Kanungo for verification and finally before the concerned CRO (Assistant Collector Grade-2) for the final orders.

Mann said that a brief order will be entered on the portal against each application after due attestation of the mutation. He said that this citizen centric initiative will go a long way in simplifying the demarcation process adding that disputes will be settled amicably.

“This will also ensure ease of buying and selling of land besides making it convenient to get compensation for crop damage and to obtain copy of Zamabandi”, added Mann.