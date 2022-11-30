Punjab: Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat, farmers protest outside his Sangrur home over daily wage, cops resort to lathicharge

Farmers were protesting outside the rental home of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann when Sangrur Police used a lathi charge against them. Farmers organised the protest to call for the implementation of five-marla plot plans for Dalits, a rise in the minimum daily wage to 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005 (MGNREGA), and the leasing out of the third portion of common panchayat land to the community.

Eight other labour unions have joined the Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha in staging the protests. Around three o'clock in the afternoon, hundreds of agricultural labourers from Sangrur assembled near the Patiala-Bathinda road and marched in that route. ANI tweeted the video with the caption that reads, “Punjab Police lathi-charged Mazdoor Union people who were marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands.”

#WATCH | Punjab Police lathi-charged Mazdoor Union people who were marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands pic.twitter.com/MkpxdNSNQf — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

The cops began using force on them and even used a lathi charge after they got outside the private colony where Mann's house is located. Manpreet Singh, the superintendent of police (SP) in charge of Sangrur, was seen in video beating protesters while leading the cane-charging, according to Hindustan. In the video, he can be seen ordering other police officers and striking demonstrators.

Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee president Mukesh Malaud stated, “Earlier the chief minister had given a meeting to us but later he refused to meet us. Now, we are forced to protest to raise our demands,” Hindustan reported.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is in Gujarat campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections on December 1. According to AAP, the BJP is supporting the protests.

