Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur marriage photos: First pictures of Punjab CM's wedding out, best man Raghav Chadda reacts

Bhagwant Mann wedding photos: "A million congratulations to Mann saheb," the AAP leader tweeted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann marriage photos

The first photos of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur have been released by AAP MP Raghav Chadda. "A million congratulations to Mann saheb," the AAP leader tweeted. 

Raghav Chadda, a close friend of the Punjab Chief Minister, oversaw the arrangements of the marriage at his Mann's official residence in Chandigarh. In another tweet he wrote in Punjabi: "Today is the wedding of my pal, we are very exited".

